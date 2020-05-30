Alerus Financial NA Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $349.19. 1,472,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $351.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

