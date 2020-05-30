Alerus Financial NA Grows Stock Holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. ALERUS FINL COR/SH accounts for 4.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned about 11.75% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH worth $33,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRS. TheStreet lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.