Alerus Financial NA Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

