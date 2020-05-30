Alerus Financial NA Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 4,712,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,278. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.