Alerus Financial NA Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 50,254,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,217,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

