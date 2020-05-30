Alerus Financial NA Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.60. 5,878,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,466. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.58. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.