Alerus Financial NA Has $5.20 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.17. 2,138,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.71. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

