Alerus Financial NA Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,799 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,717. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.