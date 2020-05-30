Alerus Financial NA Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.85. 5,878,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $309.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

