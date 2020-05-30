Alerus Financial NA Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,743,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

