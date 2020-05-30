Alerus Financial NA Purchases 15,292 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. 3,361,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,915. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

