Alerus Financial NA Purchases 6,169 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $279.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average is $277.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

