Alerus Financial NA Purchases 6,675 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,588,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,747. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.26.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,754 shares of company stock worth $64,065,161 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

