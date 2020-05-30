Alerus Financial NA Purchases 849 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,064,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

