Alerus Financial NA Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,695. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.