Alerus Financial NA Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHTR traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,695. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
