Alerus Financial NA Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 705,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Electric Power by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $73,199,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $3,509,886. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

