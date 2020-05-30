Alerus Financial NA Sells 16,194 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,908,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063,780. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

