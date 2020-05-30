Alerus Financial NA Sells 283 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. 2,406,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,233. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

