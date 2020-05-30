Alerus Financial NA Sells 5,282 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.78.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

