Alerus Financial NA Sells 6,869 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. 4,066,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

