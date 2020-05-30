Alerus Financial NA Sells 8,467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 3,405,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

