Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $124.90. 7,645,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

