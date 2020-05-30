Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 678,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $58,968,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

