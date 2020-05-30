Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.14

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $19.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,255,007 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$624.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$719.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$1,703,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,876,737.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

