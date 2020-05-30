Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266,565 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 12.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $363,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,174,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,063,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $527.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.