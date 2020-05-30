Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strength in the electronic products business along with product development and a large customer base is likely to aid Allegion’s top line in 2020. Also, several cost-control measures along with pricing and productivity actions, and solid operating leverage will likely benefit the company’s margins. The company remains committed in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, it anticipates periodic work shutdowns at some of its operations on lower customer demand and material shortages. Also, it withdrew its revenue guidance for 2020 on end-market uncertainties, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry and also look comparatively overvalued. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLE. Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.75.

ALLE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 917,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,938. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Allegion by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 331,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,298,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

