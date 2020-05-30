Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives $54.57 Average PT from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

