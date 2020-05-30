Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Allied Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Allied Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

