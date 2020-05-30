Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $48.16. 2,285,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

