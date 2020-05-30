Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,424.92. The company had a trading volume of 917,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,393. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,335.87. The stock has a market cap of $967.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

