Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,646. The company has a market cap of $967.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,336.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

