Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $283,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,424.92. The stock had a trading volume of 917,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,393. The company has a market cap of $967.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,319.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,335.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

