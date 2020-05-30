Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,426.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,335.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

