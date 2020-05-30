Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CNA Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded up $15.28 on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,322.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.