Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,322.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,334.87. The firm has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.