Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,432.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,317.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,334.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.