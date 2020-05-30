Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 18,008,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,284,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.