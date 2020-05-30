Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,008,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

