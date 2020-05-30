Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 803,630 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 9.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $194,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

NYSE MA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.24. 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.30. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.