Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. 5,109,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

