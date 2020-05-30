Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 4,612,974 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,612,974 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,564,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,946. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

