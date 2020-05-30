America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $13.28. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV by 56.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.