Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 929,297 shares.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

