Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on Americas Silver from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of USA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 814,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $364.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

