Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $229.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average is $225.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

