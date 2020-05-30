Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.23. 1,810,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.