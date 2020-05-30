Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Aminex plc (LON:AEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.80. Aminex shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,921,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

