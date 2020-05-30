Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 718,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,384. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.