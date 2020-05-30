Analysts Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce sales of $74.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.35 million. Livongo Health reported sales of $40.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year sales of $299.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $303.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $476.38 million, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $500.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,914 shares of company stock valued at $27,930,918. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,621 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 2,953,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -52.11. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

