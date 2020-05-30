Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,769. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $664.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.49%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $513,360.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

